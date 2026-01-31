403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Gold Demand Hits Record High
(MENAFN) Global gold demand increased by 1%, reaching an all-time high of 5,002 tons last year, fueled by heightened safe-haven interest amid geopolitical uncertainties and declining confidence in the dollar, according to a statement released Thursday by the World Gold Council.
"Combined with the record-breaking run in the gold price—setting 53 new all-time highs during the year—this yielded an unprecedented value of $555 billion (+45% year-on-year)," the council stated.
Investment interest in gold surged 84% year-on-year, totaling 2,175 tons. Notably, inflows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) climbed to 801 tons, exceeding demand for jewelry for the first time. Meanwhile, gold jewelry consumption fell by 18% as prices soared, with China’s jewelry demand dropping 24% to its lowest level since 2009.
Investors also expanded their physical gold acquisitions. Worldwide demand for bullion and coins grew 16% to 1,374 tons, with the most substantial increases coming from China and India, which accounted for over half of the growth in this segment.
Total annual gold supply rose by 1% to a record 3,672 tons. Recycling contributed an additional 3% to the supply, reaching 1,404 tons, though this increase was modest compared with the 67% surge in gold prices measured in US dollars.
"Technology demand was stable despite disruption in the consumer electronics space, supported by continued growth in AI-related applications," the council noted.
"Combined with the record-breaking run in the gold price—setting 53 new all-time highs during the year—this yielded an unprecedented value of $555 billion (+45% year-on-year)," the council stated.
Investment interest in gold surged 84% year-on-year, totaling 2,175 tons. Notably, inflows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) climbed to 801 tons, exceeding demand for jewelry for the first time. Meanwhile, gold jewelry consumption fell by 18% as prices soared, with China’s jewelry demand dropping 24% to its lowest level since 2009.
Investors also expanded their physical gold acquisitions. Worldwide demand for bullion and coins grew 16% to 1,374 tons, with the most substantial increases coming from China and India, which accounted for over half of the growth in this segment.
Total annual gold supply rose by 1% to a record 3,672 tons. Recycling contributed an additional 3% to the supply, reaching 1,404 tons, though this increase was modest compared with the 67% surge in gold prices measured in US dollars.
"Technology demand was stable despite disruption in the consumer electronics space, supported by continued growth in AI-related applications," the council noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment