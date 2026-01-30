From Martinsville To Watkins Glen: COOFANDY Continues Its NASCAR Journey With Joe Gibbs Racing In 2026 And Builds A New Chapter Of Track Fashion In The New Season

MENAFN - GetNews) The renowned fashion apparel brand COOFANDY officially announced today that it will continue to serve as the primary sponsor for Joe Gibbs Racing 's No. 20 team and driver Christopher Bell in 2026. The partnership will resume at Watkins Glen International on May 10, 2026, marking a further deepening and expansion of COOFANDY's brand influence in NASCAR.







COOFANDY made its debut at the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 race held at Martinsville Speedway last October. Through innovative initiatives such as track-side brand booths, custom-liveried show cars, and the "COOFANDY Victory Angels" cheer squad, the brand successfully integrated fashion into the racing scene, receiving positive feedback from fans and the industry.

“Our initial partnership with the JGR No. 20 team and Christopher Bell in 2025 allowed us to witness the exciting collision of racing culture and brand philosophy, and we received an enthusiastic response from fans. We are thrilled to continue moving forward alongside JGR and Christopher Bell," said Sidney Sun, Global Chief Marketing Officer of COOFANDY. "The NASCAR arena symbolizes passion and perseverance-each race is a journey filled with challenges and breakthroughs, which highly resonates with COOFANDY's brand spirit of 'Dress the Journey.' We are committed to providing people with apparel that combines quality and style for every stage of life's journey.”

Driver Christopher Bell delivered a steady performance in the 2025 season, earning four trips to victory lane and a series leading 22 top ten finishes.

"COOFANDY has been an outstanding partner since joining us,” said JGR Chief Communications Eric Schaffer.“They have used a creative approach through their support of our 20 team to enhance the fan experience. We are delighted to have COOFANDY back this season and looking forward to creating more memorable moments at the track.”

This collaboration also signifies a further expansion of COOFANDY's presence in sports marketing. The brand will continue to leverage NASCAR, an iconic national racing series, to communicate its philosophy of integrating fashion, sports, and lifestyle.

As the 2026 NASCAR season is about to begin, the renewed partnership between COOFANDY and the JGR No. 20 team will become a signature spectacle of "Speed and Fashion" on the track. From custom-liveried race cars and immersive fan interactions to the profound interpretation of the "Dress the Journey" spirit, it promises to be an experience eagerly anticipated by racing enthusiasts and fashion audiences worldwide.

For more information, please visit the COOFANDY website and Amazon storefron, or connect with COOFANDY on Facebook and Instagram.