Energy Infrastructure Damaged In Lviv Region Due To Missile And Drone Attack
“During the night and in the morning, the Lviv region suffered a massive attack by combat drones and missiles. During the air raid, which lasted more than 6 hours, critical energy infrastructure facilities were damaged,” Kozytskyi said.
According to him, in addition, a residential building caught fire in the village of Staryi Dobrotvir, presumably due to a hit by an enemy drone. The fire has already been extinguished.
No information about casualties or injuries has been received at this time.
The head of the Regional Military Administration also reported that the Air Defense Forces shot down some drones and at least two unidentified missiles in the region.Read also: Fire breaks out in warehouses in Yahotyn due to drone attack
As reported by Ukrinform, an explosion occurred in an office building of a motor transport enterprise in the village of Duliby, Stryi district, Lviv region. One person was killed, and three were injured.
Illustrative photo: Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine
