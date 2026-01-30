Russia Deliberately Strikes Logistics Routes: Seven Drone Attacks On Railway Facilities In 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

“Russia is deliberately targeting our logistics routes – this is deliberate terror against people and civilian logistics. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has carried out seven drone strikes on railway facilities,” Svyrydenko said.

The Russians struck the railway infrastructure at Synelnykove station. Damages include electric train cars while parked, freight wagons, locomotives, tracks, electrical networks, as well as administrative and production buildings. No casualties were reported.

“For safety reasons, Ukrzaliznytsia is forced to maintain restrictions on traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. Today, all trains that were supposed to depart from Zaporizhzhia are leaving from Dnipro. Passengers on evening routes are being transported by replacement buses provided by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration,” Svyrydenko added.

As reported by Ukrinform, JSC Ukrzaliznytsia limited train operations between Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro due to attacks on infrastructure and enemy drone activity; replacement bus services have been organized for passengers.