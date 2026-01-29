MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The High Grounds police have registered a case against film actor Ranveer Singh following a complaint alleging“insult to religious sentiments” during a public event, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday based on a complaint lodged by Prashanth Methal (46), a Bengaluru-based lawyer, after an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACJM) court referred the private complaint for investigation.

The accused has been booked under Sections 196, 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to the complaint, the incident pertains to the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa on November 28, 2025.

The complainant alleged that Ranveer Singh, while present on stage and in the presence of the lead actor of 'Kantara: Chapter-1', performed acts that mocked and insulted the sacred Bhoota Kola tradition practised in Coastal Karnataka.

The complainant said he is a devotee of 'Chavundi Daiva', a revered guardian spirit worshipped in Bhoota Kola rituals, and that the deity is also his family deity, which he has worshipped since childhood.