India Can Help Legitimize Palestine, Says FM Varsen Aghabekian Shahin

India's Role Praised by Palestine FM

Palestine Foreign Minister, Dr Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, hailed the India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting and called it an important platform to bring together India and the Arab countries on several areas of interest, including the situation in Palestine. "This is an important forum because it brings India and the Arab countries together, where there will be discussion on areas of interest, one of which would be the situation in Palestine. India is an important player, and we believe that several aspects of that conflict, alongside other important issues, will be discussed around the table", Shahin said.

She further emphasised the importance of India, as it is positioned to bring both India and Palestine together. "I think India is placed to venture into a role that brings both sides together because it's a friend of Israel, and it's a friend of the Palestinian,s and it's a believer in international law. That stance is important for moving things in the right direction... Israel is legitimate. It has been recognised by the state of Palestine. Today I want to legitimise Palestine, and India can help in that direction," Shahin said.

Jaishankar Meets Palestine Counterpart

Earlier today, EAM also met Palestine FM Shahin and exchanged views on the Gaza peace plan and regional developments with her. He also reviewed the development cooperation. He said on X, "Glad to meet Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine @VarsenAghShahin. Exchanged views on the Gaza Peace Plan and regional developments. Reviewed our development cooperation and agreed on initiatives to take it forward."

About the India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting

The Foreign Ministers' meeting is taking place after a 10-year hiatus. The first meeting was held in 2016 in Bahrain. At the first FMM, the Ministers identified five priority verticals of cooperation: economy, energy, education, media and culture and proposed a set of activities across these verticals.

The 2nd India-Arab FMM is expected to build on the existing cooperation, expanding and deepening the partnership.

The India Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting is the highest institutional mechanism driving this partnership, which was formalised in March 2002 when India and the League of Arab States (LAS) signed an MoU institutionalising the process of dialogue. A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed to establish the Arab-India Cooperation Forum during the visit of the then Arab League Secretary General Amre Moussa to India in December 2008, and was subsequently revised in 2013 to reflect a revised structural organisation.

India is an Observer to the League of Arab States, a pan Arab body with 22 member States. As per the release, this is the first India-Arab FMM to be hosted by India in New Delhi and will see participation by all 22 Arab countries by Foreign Ministers, other Ministers, Ministers of State and other Senior Officials and the Arab League. The IAFMM will be preceded by the 4th India-Arab Senior Officials' Meeting on Friday. (ANI)

