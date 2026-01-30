Ananya Panday Reunites With Her Call Me Bae Cast, Shares '#Behencode' Pictures

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday recently reunited with the team of her hit web series Call Me Bae, and shared a set of warm and candid pictures from the get-together calling it #BehenCode.

In the carousel post, the first picture, Ananya is seen seated at a restaurant, leaning in for a cheerful group hug with actress Muskaan Jafferi and Niharika Dutt. The girls, all three of them are seen dressed in shades of red and black, smiling brightly for the camera.

Another photograph shows the team of Call Me Bae, featuring Vihaan Samrat, Muskaan Jafferi, Nikarika Dutt, Ananya Panday and others. The carousel also includes artistic close-ups of the dinner table, where the team seems to have signed on the table cloth.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya captioned the post:“Behens for life #BehenCode” A few months ago, on account of Call Me Bae's first anniversary, Ananya had shared a compilation video from the show on the stories section of her social media account. She had penned a note expressing her excitement about the forthcoming season of "Call Me Bae".

"1 year to CALL ME BAE and I'm ever grateful for all the love we still get and all the questions on when we're doing season 2 whichhhhh is gonna be super soon. Can't wait to get back with the best team and step into Bae's heels again. She's honestly the best girl," the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress wrote.

She further wrote,“CallMeBae is trending globally at #6 and in the top 10 in so many nations. I'm truly touched by all the love directed towards Bae and the entire cast. The way fans are emulating Bae's style and recreating her looks and lines is heartwarming." She added, "The #Behencode videos are absolutely adorable!! Keep them coming, along with all the lovely renditions of our songs - you all amaze me. I appreciate all the reviews and the little details everyone has picked up on, with fans already asking for season 2! Thank you, thank you, thank you - it's only been a week since the launch, and I couldn't be more thankful," she added.

For the uninitiated, Call Me Bae starred Ananya, Vir Das, Sayani Gupta, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Dutt, and Lisa Mishra in crucial roles. The show revolved around a billionaire fashionista who is disowned by her ultra-rich family, owing to a salacious scandal, and is forced to fend for herself for the first time in her life. As she grapples with the unprecedented circumstances, she overcomes stereotypes and discovers her true identity.