Indigo's Kuwait-Delhi Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad Over Security Threat

IndiGo's Kuwait-Delhi Flight Diverted Over Security Threat

An IndiGo flight heading to Delhi from Kuwait was diverted to Ahmedabad after a security threat was noticed onboard, an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. IndiGo flight 6E 1232 landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The authorities were immediately informed, and all the mandated protocols were followed. The authorities cleared the aircraft after completing all the necessary checks and gave clearance for departure.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and tried our best to minimise it by offering them refreshments, meals and sharing regular updates," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

Similar Bomb Threat on Delhi-Pune Flight Last Week

Last Week, IndiGo Flight 6E 2608, operating from Delhi to Pune, received a bomb threat upon arrival at Pune Airport. The threat was in the form of a handwritten note found in the aircraft's lavatory. The flight landed safely at Pune airport, and all passengers were deboarded safely, as per sources.

The aircraft, scheduled to arrive at 8:40 pm on January 22, landed at 9:24 pm and was parked at Bay No. 3 at 9:27 pm. Subsequently, Air Traffic Control (ATC) communicated the bomb threat information to Apron Control.

The aircraft was then moved to the isolation bay. Apron Control immediately alerted all concerned agencies, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened.

Following the assessment, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). No suspicious or adverse findings were detected during the security checks.

Upon completion of the procedures, the aircraft was cleared and released for normal operations. The situation was handled in a coordinated and timely manner, and no further incident was reported. (ANI)

