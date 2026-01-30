Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan To Digitalize Information About Historical And Architectural Monuments

Azerbaijan To Digitalize Information About Historical And Architectural Monuments


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Information on historical and architectural monuments in Azerbaijan will be digitalized this year, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "Action Plan on Declaring 2026 the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in Azerbaijan", approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The issues arising from this will be implemented by the Ministry of Culture, the State Tourism Agency, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and local executive authorities.

