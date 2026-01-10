Digital Payments Drive Africa's Intra-Trade Ambitions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

African policymakers and market operators are accelerating efforts to deepen trade within the continent by leaning on digital payment systems that promise faster settlements, lower costs and broader access for businesses of all sizes. The push comes as governments and private players seek to convert the African Continental Free Trade Area from a legal framework into a functioning commercial ecosystem that moves goods, services and capital more efficiently across borders.

At the centre of this shift is the growing use of interoperable digital payment platforms designed to bypass the delays and currency frictions that have long constrained cross-border commerce. Traders moving goods between neighbouring countries have traditionally faced multiple currency conversions, heavy reliance on correspondent banking networks outside the continent, and settlement times stretching into weeks. Digital systems are now being positioned as a way to keep value circulating within Africa while improving transparency and compliance.

Executives working directly with exporters and importers argue that payments infrastructure is no longer a back-office concern but a strategic enabler of trade. Felix Chege, chief executive of Real Sources Africa, said structuring trade around reliable digital settlement mechanisms increases the likelihood that deals actually close. He noted that many African traders, especially small and medium-sized firms, lose margins or abandon cross-border opportunities altogether because payment risks outweigh potential profits.

The momentum behind these systems has been building steadily. Central banks across Africa have backed platforms that allow transactions in local currencies, reducing dependence on the US dollar and euro. The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, backed by the African Export-Import Bank, has expanded its reach among commercial banks and payment service providers, enabling instant or near-instant settlement between participating countries. Supporters say this has begun to shorten cash-conversion cycles and ease liquidity pressures for traders.

Industry data show that intra-African trade still accounts for less than a fifth of the continent's total commerce, far below levels seen in Europe or Asia. Economists attribute this gap not only to infrastructure and logistics challenges but also to financial fragmentation. Each additional payment intermediary adds cost and uncertainty, discouraging regional sourcing even when goods are available closer to home. Digital payment rails are intended to strip out these inefficiencies, making regional trade more competitive.

Technology firms and fintechs have moved quickly to complement central bank initiatives. Wallet-based cross-border payment services, blockchain-enabled trade finance platforms and automated compliance tools are increasingly being deployed to serve commodity traders, manufacturers and service exporters. These tools aim to provide real-time tracking of payments and documents, reducing disputes and improving trust between counterparties who may never meet in person.

Large corporates are also adjusting their strategies. Multinationals operating in Africa have begun integrating regional payment solutions into their treasury operations to manage supplier networks spread across multiple jurisdictions. By settling invoices in local currencies through digital platforms, companies can reduce foreign-exchange exposure and align more closely with local regulators' priorities. Analysts say this trend could encourage deeper regional supply chains, particularly in agriculture, consumer goods and light manufacturing.

Small traders stand to gain the most if adoption continues. Informal cross-border trade employs millions across Africa but remains largely cash-based, exposing participants to theft, fraud and arbitrary fees. Digital payments linked to mobile phones offer a pathway to formalisation without forcing traders into complex banking relationships. Advocates argue that greater visibility of these transactions could improve access to credit, insurance and logistics services over time.

Challenges remain significant. Not all countries have harmonised regulations governing digital payments, data protection and know-your-customer rules. Interoperability between platforms is uneven, and outages or cyber-security concerns can undermine confidence. There is also the question of digital inclusion, as reliable internet access and smartphone penetration vary widely between urban centres and rural trading hubs.

Despite these constraints, momentum has been sustained by the scale of the opportunity. Estimates from regional development institutions suggest that effective implementation of continent-wide trade and payment systems could add tens of billions of dollars to Africa's income over the medium term. The gains would come not only from higher trade volumes but also from reduced transaction costs and faster capital turnover.

