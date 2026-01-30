Emaar Polo Cup Live Draw Marks Official Start Of 7Th Edition At Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Tournament Fixtures for ten teams announced with a spectacular live draw as launch video is projected on Emaar's iconic Burj Khalifa

Dubai, UAE – The much-anticipated live draw of the Emaar Polo Cup was held in downtown Dubai, officially signalling the start of the tournament's 7th edition, which will run from February 3rd to February 15th, 2026. The occasion was elevated by a splendid launch show projected on Emaar's iconic Burj Khalifa, illuminating the landmark with visuals celebrating the tournament, its participating teams, and key partners, setting an inspiring tone for the polo season ahead.

Over the years, the championship has grown into one of the UAE's most respected polo tournaments, reflecting both the sport's rising profile and Dubai's commitment to elite equestrian excellence. Starting with just four teams, the Emaar Polo Cup has evolved significantly, now welcoming ten teams featuring some of the region's most accomplished players and patrons. The 2026 edition underscores the tournament's continued success, growth, and prestige within the regional polo calendar.

The tournament launch drew a strong turnout from senior officials, team representatives, partners, and media, reflecting the growing stature of the Emaar Polo Cup within the region's sporting calendar. Attendees were welcomed to a visually striking presentation, including a dynamic show and launch visuals on Burj Khalifa that set the tone for the upcoming tournament, followed by keynote addresses highlighting the championship's evolution, competitive strength, and community impact.

This year's championship offers an impressive prize pool, with the winning team receiving AED 120,000 along with a 212 vehicle courtesy of Legend Motors, while the runner-up will be awarded AED 75,000. An additional Most Valuable Player (MVP) award of AED 5,000 will recognise outstanding individual performance throughout the tournament.

The ten participating teams in the 7th edition of the Emaar Polo Cup include AM Polo, BinDrai Polo, El Basha Polo, Equiti Polo, Noon Polo, Ghrghar Polo, Ankora Polo, Bhansali Polo, Jehangiri Polo, and Ghantoot Polo. The tournament will showcase a high level of competition, with several teams led by prominent figures in the sport, including Rashed Al Abbar of Noon Polo and Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum of AM Polo to strengthen the line-up, bringing together exceptional talent and competitive depth.

The official tournament draw saw match fixtures with teams distributed into three groups. The first group includes Bhansali, Ankora and Equiti, while the second group comprises Bin Drai, Ghantoot, and Jehangiri. The third group features AM Polo alongside Noon, El Basha and Ghrghar. The line-up brings a dynamic blend of established stables, familiar contenders, and emerging teams shaping the UAE polo scene.

The 2026 edition is proudly supported by title sponsor Emaar, alongside key partners Legend Motors with its 212 vehicle brand, and CMC Hospital as the medical partner, and Dubai Sports Council as Emaar Polo Cup's media partner reinforcing the tournament's strong commercial and community backing.

Commenting on the announcement, Shokry Abouelsoud, General Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, said:“The Emaar Polo Cup continues to embody Emaar's commitment to supporting world-class sporting events that combine excellence, heritage, and community engagement. The growth of the tournament over the years highlights its importance within the region's polo calendar, and we are proud to support an event that brings together such exceptional teams and talent.”

Khalid Essa Alyassi, Director of Emaar Leisure Club, added:“Reaching the seventh edition of the Emaar Polo Cup is a proud milestone for us. What began as a small tournament with four teams has grown into a highly competitive championship that reflects the rising standard of polo in the UAE with 10 teams. This year's line-up brings together experienced teams, emerging talent, and strong leadership, promising an exciting and memorable tournament.”

The well-attended event underscored the rising interest in polo, with a packed audience engaging closely with the announcements, speeches, and official draw. Among the attendees were representatives from the UAE Polo Federation, including Saeed Humaid Bin Drai, Vice President, Santiago Torreguitar, Director of Tournaments and board members Sheikh Khalifa bin Hasher Al Maktoum, Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Mehra Falaknaz, and Hind Al Hosani, alongside Omar Saouab, Director of Operations of Emaar Hospitality, senior officials and team representatives.

With fast-paced action, competitive matchups, prestigious prizes, distinguished teams, and an elegant atmosphere, the 7th edition of the Emaar Polo Cup invites polo enthusiasts, families, and visitors to experience the sport at its finest and be part of a celebration that blends athletic excellence, heritage, and UAE's vibrant polo culture.