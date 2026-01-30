Snap Inc. Establishes Specs Inc. As A Standalone Subsidiary Ahead Of Public Launch

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Snap Inc. has announced the establishment of Specs Inc. as a standalone subsidiary within Snap Inc., marking an important milestone as the company prepares for the public launch of Specs later this year. The move creates greater operational focus and alignment, enables new partnerships and capital flexibility, including the potential for minority investment, and supports clearer valuation as Specs grows as a distinct brand.

For more than a decade, Snap has been working to make computing more human. That work led to Specs, a new category of eyewear designed to integrate digital experiences directly into the real world. Unlike traditional devices built around opaque screens, Specs feature transparent lenses that layer digital objects into physical spaces in three dimensions, with natural controls using hands and voice. Developers are already building on Specs, creating experiences across learning, play, and productivity – all grounded in real-world environments.

As traditional computers and smartphones increasingly compete to capture attention, Specs are designed with a different intent: to keep people present in the moment, bringing them together with friends, family and coworkers through shared experiences. By keeping digital content anchored in the physical world, Specs enable people to connect through collaborative play, interactive learning, and real-time creative work- together, in the moment.

Specs are launching at a pivotal time, as artificial intelligence reshapes how technology is used. Specs introduce a first-of-its-kind Intelligence System designed to understand people and their surroundings in order to help get things done, while protecting and respecting privacy.

Over the long term, Specs also have the potential to reduce waste and expand access to everyday tools by replacing certain physical objects with shared digital experiences. From whiteboards and instruction manuals to screens and toys, digital tools created with Specs can be shared without extracting additional physical resources.

Nearly 50 years after the introduction of the personal computer, Snap believes it is time for a new computing paradigm, one that puts people first, works naturally in the real world, and supports more sustainable ways of creating and sharing. Snap Inc. will be sharing the next generation of Specs later this year.