SAVA, The First Emirati Modern Discount Retailer, Opens Two New Stores In Ras Al Khaimah And Al Ain

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,January 2026: SAVA, the first Emirati modern discount retailer, fully owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim, is opening two new stores in Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain.

SAVA stores are now available across six emirates in the UAE, delivering on its promise of 'Simply Unbeatable Value' by bringing convenient shopping and affordable, high-quality everyday essentials closer to value-conscious customers.

Over 90% of SAVA's range features exclusive private-label products, carefully sourced from the UAE and Europe, offering shoppers a curated range of over 1,800 products alongside 200 weekly offers.

The new Ras Al Khaimah – Dahan store opened on January 29, and the Al Ain – Al Mutarid store is set to open its doors on January 31 at 10 AM.

About Majid Al Futtaim:

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region's most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at US$19 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim's assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE's fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.