Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Make Japan Strong Again: Takaichi's Plan To Revive The Military

2026-02-17 05:01:40
(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) got a historic landslide victory in last week's parliamentary elections.

This marks the first time since its founding in 1955 that the conservative LDP controls a two-thirds supermajority in the lower house. If necessary, Takaichi's cabinet could also overrule any opposition in the upper house of the Diet (Japan's parliament), where her coalition still lacks a majority.

Given this, Takaichi now has a massive mandate to push her agenda. This includes boosting defence spending, strengthening the military and even potentially revising Japan's pacifist constitution, which constrains the role of the Self-Defense Forces and forbids going to war.

So, does this mean Japan could become a more militarized state under Takaichi? And if so, what are the implications for regional security?

Countering China's rise

Takaichi has portrayed herself as Japan's Margaret Thatcher and the standard-bearer of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's legacy.

Abe, who led the LDP back to power in 2012, had pledged to“restore a strong Japan.” During his eight-year rule, Japan adopted a so-called“proactive pacifism.” Under this new security strategy, Japan began to depart from its postwar pacifism through a number of ways:

  • strengthening the military
  • lifting bans on arms exports
  • building new security partnerships (including with NATO, the European Union and the Quad)
  • consolidating its alliance with the United States.

In 2014, a new interpretation of the constitution also permitted Japan to engage in“collective self-defense,” or aid an ally under attack. Takaichi now sees her job as continuing Abe's work. And her direction is clear.

Asia Times

