Russia May Benefit From Moratorium On Strikes Against Energy Infrastructure ISW

As reported by Ukrinform, this is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts believe that a week-long moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure is not a significant concession by Russia, given that Moscow continues to reject a long-term ceasefire and has previously proposed similar short-term moratoriums to achieve its political objectives.

“Russian forces will be able to amass drone and missile stockpiles that it can use to launch large, combined strikes in the future, while Ukraine ceases its strikes against Russian energy infrastructure,” the report says.

Experts recalled that the Kremlin has previously proposed short-term ceasefires as part of cognitive warfare, in order to portray itself as acting in good faith, while simultaneously rejecting calls by Ukraine and the United States for a longer-term or permanent moratorium on long-range strikes against civilian infrastructure.

At the same time, the ISW noted that the exact terms of this moratorium on strikes remain unclear.

As Ukrinform previously reported, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed not to shell Ukrainian cities for a week during extreme cold weather.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that U.S. President Donald Trump had expressed readiness to help Ukraine protect Kyiv and other cities from Russian strikes during the winter cold.

