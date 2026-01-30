Next Group Of Ex-Idps In Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdara Districts Receives Keys To Their Homes (PHOTO) (Update)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The families of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who resettled in Khanyurdu and Tazabina villages of Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, and Khankendi city's Karkijahan settlement, have been handed the keys to their new homes, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The families were welcomed by officials of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the Restoration, Construction and Management Service for Aghdara and Khojaly districts based in Khankendi, as well as representatives of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

Families were informed that their homes in the villages were rebuilt in line with modern standards and fully equipped with the necessary living conditions. Employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) also briefed residents on mine safety rules and distributed informational booklets.

Including today's relocation wave, permanent return has now been ensured for 129 families with 455 people in Khanyurdu village, 147 families with 650 people in Tazabina village, and 35 families with 140 people in the Karkijahan settlement of Khankendi city.

14:04

The migration caravan heading to their native lands reached Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojaly, and Aghdara districts, Trend reports.

At this stage, the relocation of families occurred as follows: 5 families, comprising 25 individuals, were moved to the Kerkijahan settlement in Khankendi city; 6 families, totaling 24 individuals, were resettled in the village of Khanyurdu in Khojaly district; 8 families, amounting to 41 individuals, relocated to the village of Tazabina; and 10 families, with a total of 52 individuals, were relocated to the village of Hasanriz in Aghdara district.

The Great Return program is Azerbaijan's strategic initiative to resettle over one million formerly displaced persons into territories liberated after the 2020 Patriotic War by 2030. It focuses on rebuilding infrastructure, housing, and establishing sustainable communities in the Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, aiming to fully reintegrate these areas into national life.