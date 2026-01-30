403
Kuwait Assistant FM Discusses Enhancing Coordination With EU On Human Rights
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah discussed ways to enhance integration between national efforts of GCC states and the EU, in support of a constructive dialogue approach based on mutual respect of the region's specificities.
In a statement to KUNA on Friday, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher said the meeting took place on the sidelines of her chairing Kuwait's delegation participating in the sixth session of the Kuwait-EU Human Rights Dialogue, and within the framework of ongoing coordination and consultation with the GCC Mission.
She noted that the two sides reviewed several issues related to developing mechanisms for communication and coordination during regular meetings with the EU, as well as exchanging views on key human rights-related matters.
They emphasized the importance of formulating balanced messages that reflect shared priorities, contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and help narrow areas of divergence, she said.
Sheikha Jawaher and Head of the GCC Mission to the EU Ambassador Fahad Al-Jimaz underlined the importance of the continued pivotal role of the GCC Mission to the EU in unifying positions, facilitating coordination among GCC member states and strengthening institutional partnerships with relevant European entities in a manner that serves common interests and supports regional stability.
Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher concluded by stressing the importance of maintaining regular coordination and exchange of information and expertise to ensure preparedness of positions and the effectiveness of GCC states' participation in various engagements and meetings with the EU. (end)
