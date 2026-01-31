Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Pakistan's Balochistan

2026-01-31 11:28:40
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims over these heinous attacks
  • PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Feb 2026, 7:40 AM
  • By:
  • WAM
The UAE condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks that targeted several cities in Pakistan's Balochistan province, resulting in a number of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan, over these heinous attacks.

At least 92 militants were killed on Saturday battling Pakistan's security forces in multiple cities across the southwestern province of Balochistan, Pakistan's military said.

The military said in a statement that 15 security personnel were also killed during clearance operations, while militants targeted civilians in several areas, killing at least 18 people, including women and children.

MENAFN31012026000049011007ID1110678073



Khaleej Times

