Nuclear Reactor Construction Market To Grow By $13.25 Billion During 2026-2030: Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, And Larson & Turbo Dominate

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The report offers comprehensive insights, providing statistics on market size, regional shares, segment analysis, and competitive dynamics.



The nuclear reactor construction market is experiencing robust growth, with its value projected to increase from $54.38 billion in 2025 to $57.43 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This upward trajectory is largely driven by rising global demand for nuclear energy, expanding government-backed projects, and advancements in technology such as SMRs and high-precision components. The focus on research and development has also played a pivotal role in this growth.

Forecasts indicate the market will continue to expand, reaching $70.68 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.3%. Factors spurring this expansion include the deployment of advanced reactor technologies, increased use of digital project management, and the development of modular and turnkey reactor solutions. There's a notable push for expanding low-carbon electricity infrastructure and enhancing nuclear safety and monitoring systems. Key trends such as the integration of smart construction monitoring and the adoption of Generation III and IV reactors are shaping the market's future.

The escalating demand for clean energy is pivotal to this growth, as public awareness of environmental sustainability heightens. Nuclear reactors contribute significantly to these efforts by providing large-scale, low-carbon power, thus playing a key role in climate change mitigation. In 2024, the International Energy Agency reported that global investment in clean energy rose to $80 billion from $67 billion in the previous year, further underscores this trend.

Key players in the market are pursuing technological advancements through bilateral nuclear reactor development agreements, promoting next-generation reactor technologies. An example is the October 2025 agreement between Slovakia and the United States to develop a new reactor at the Jaslovske Bohunice site, involving U.S. nuclear technology providers and reflecting broader trends in nuclear expansion across Central and Eastern Europe.

Strategic partnerships are becoming prevalent, as demonstrated by Google LLC's October 2024 collaboration with Kairos Power LLC. This partnership aims to advance nuclear technology and contribute to carbon-free energy goals. Leading market participants include Rosatom, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Rolls-Royce, Bechtel, and Westinghouse, among others.

Report Scope

Explore key aspects including market characteristics, size and growth metrics, segmentation, and regional breakdowns. This report also scrutinizes the competitive landscape, providing insights into the activities of leading companies. Tracing the market's historical and forecasted growth, it considers the impact of technological advancements, regulatory shifts, and consumer behavior changes.



Market Analysis: Detailed explanation of market characteristics, key offerings, and innovative trends.

Supply Chain Overview: Comprehensive view of value chain dynamics, resource allocation, and supplier competition.

Trends and Strategies: Analysis of digital transformations, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovations.

Regulatory Insights: Examination of regulatory frameworks and investment trends shaping industry growth.

Market Size & Forecast: Analysis of the historical and forecast growth, considering current influential factors.

Country and Regional Insights: Evaluates market growth across geographies, highlighting recent shifts in manufacturing and supply chain dynamics. Competitive Landscape: Examines market shares, innovation, key financial dealings, and corporate strategies.

Markets Covered:



By Reactor Type: Includes various types such as PWR, BWR, PHWR, and more.

By Technology: Examines Generation III, IV, and Advanced Technologies.

By Construction Stage: Analyzes different contract types including EPC and turnkey options.

By Application: Covers diverse applications like electricity generation, marine propulsion, and cogeneration. By End-User: Focuses on utilities, governments, and research organizations.

With a detailed five-year historic and ten-year forecast timeline, the report provides critical data points including GDP ratios, market shares, and regional analyses.

Key Attributes