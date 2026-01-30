Rajasthan: Sadhvi Prem Baisa Buried As Per Religious Traditions Death Sparks Row

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 30 (IANS) Sadhvi Prem Baisa (23) was buried on Friday at her ashram in Pareu village, Balotra, following her mysterious death.

Burial rituals were performed according to religious traditions, with a large gathering of sadhus, saints, and devotees present. Bhajans and mantras were chanted, and the samadhi was worshipped after completion of the rites.

Prem Baisa was admitted to a private hospital in Jodhpur on Wednesday, where she passed away within minutes of admission.

Her father, Veeram Nath (Viramnath), claimed that she was suffering only from a mild cold and sore throat. According to him, she was given an injection at an ashram in Jodhpur, after which her condition worsened rapidly.

“She had continuous programmes and had taken a rest day on the 28th. I suggested taking her to Preksha Hospital, but she refused and asked me to call someone nearby. Within 30 seconds of the injection, her condition deteriorated,” he said.

He added that the matter should be thoroughly investigated and the medical report made public. He quoted her alleged last words and said, "I did not get justice in my lifetime, but please ensure I get justice.”

After her death, an alleged suicide note surfaced, intensifying the controversy.

The Sadhvi's mortal remains were brought to Pareu village on Thursday evening. Her father, who accompanied the body, was seen weeping inconsolably.

The burial was completed around 12:30 PM on Friday at her ashram.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death are awaited.

Meanwhile, an old blackmailing case involving the Sadhvi has returned to public attention. Several devotees have also raised questions about the role of her father and the ashram administration.

On July 13, 2025, a video of Prem Baisa with a man went viral on social media and was portrayed as obscene. She filed an FIR at Boranada police station on July 16, stating that the man in the video was her father and that the footage dated back to 2021, when she was suffering from depression and being comforted by him.

Police later arrested four accused, including Jogendra alias Jogaram (29), a sound system installer; her former driver Ramesh; Jogendra's wife Krishna; and another associate.

According to the FIR, Jogendra allegedly extracted the video from a CCTV camera installed at her residence and, along with others, demanded Rs 20 lakh, threatening to make the video public.

When she refused, the video was allegedly edited and circulated online.

At the time, Prem Baisa had said,“These people have defamed the saffron robe. I am ready to undergo an ordeal by fire to prove my innocence.”

Police officials had stated that the accused deliberately damaged her image.