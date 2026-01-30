BRS MLA Detained In Karimnagar Vows 'Serious Action' Against Police

BRS MLA Detained, Vows Action Against Police

BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy claimed on Friday that he, along with his wife and daughter were detained in Karimnagar district on Friday following an alleged scuffle that broke out near the Sammakka Sarakka temple. Reacting strongly to the incident, Padi Kaushik Reddy accused senior police officials of overacting and said he would pursue the matter until "justice is served."

Speaking to the media, the BRS MLA said, "The Karimnagar Commissioner of Police, Huzurabad ACP, and Jammikunta Rural CI overacted. I've moved a privilege motion and submitted it to Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad, who responded positively and endorsed it. He instructed officials to put up the file, saying there'll be serious action against them." He further added, "We won't spare any official until justice is served."

Speaking to reporters, Shalini Reddy, wife of Padi Kaushik Reddy, said, "We came here to offer prayers to Sammakka Sarakka, but the police detained me, my husband, and daughter."

Monkeys Poisoned to Death in Kamareddy

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, several monkeys were found poisoned and dumped in Antampalli village of Bhiknoor Mandal in Telangana's Kamareddy district, triggering concern among locals and animal welfare groups. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Animal Welfare Group Raises Alarm

Goutham, Cruelty Prevention Manager at the Stray Animal Foundation of India NGO, said, "We received information that a few monkeys were killed by poisoning and dumped in Antampalli village of Bhiknoor Mandal in Kamareddy district. We're also aware that some monkeys are unconscious, and local veterinary officials inspected the location and started treatment." He added, "We're seeing dogs being killed by poison injections everywhere, and now they're targeting monkeys. We request the police department to take necessary action against those involved and take strict measures."

The police have assured that both incidents are being investigated and appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.

