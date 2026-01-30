Venum 3 Set To Ignite Katara With WBC Title Clashes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Combat sport fans in Qatar are in for a treat once again, courtesy of Qatar Boxing and Wrestling Federation (QBWF), when the Venum Fight 3 unfolds as part of the 8th Katara Boxing Championship at the Katara Amphitheater tomorrow.

The premier combat sports showcase, bringing together elite Muay Thai, professional boxing and MMA fighters for a night of high-level action, will feature four premium bouts for the coveted WBC belts, as well as two MMA bouts.

QBWF President Sheikh Fahad bin Khalid Al Thani unveiled the details of Venum Fight 3 during a press conference yesterday, which was also attended by the Federation's Boxing Department Head, officials, fighters and their team members.

Sheikh Fahad confirmed that the Katara Boxing Championship is staged over three days, with the first two days reserved for local boxing competitions, and the Venum fight night taking centre stage on the final day.

Venum 3 will be headlined by the WBC Cruiserweight Muay Thai World Title bout between Russia's Ali Aliev and American Chip Moraza-Pollard, the main fight of the evening. The co-main attractions include Iran's Sajad Sattari taking on Thailand's Kaonar for the WBC Welterweight Muay Thai Diamond Title, alongside two WBC Asia Boxing Title contests. Algeria's Idriss Labidi will face Indonesia's Rivo Rengkung, while Filipino boxer Jadalie Medeiros meets Iran's Shirin Shabani in a landmark bout featuring professional female fighters at Katara.

The fight night card is further strengthened by mixed martial arts action, with Qatar's Ruslan Satiev set to battle Azerbaijan's Bairam Shammadov, and Russia's Kerimkhan Kerimkhanov going up against Lebanon's Abdulwahab Mashareqi, setting up a high-level showcase of combat sports at Katara Cultural Village.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Fahad said these titles represent the highest level in combat sports and assured that the bouts will be of the highest technical standard.

The QBWF President added bringing WBC title bouts to Qatar is a dream come true.

“When I started my professional career, one of the biggest supporters of my boxing journey, and a major source of guidance, was World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman Saldivar, who is truly like a big brother to me. We have also been discussing the WBC's presence in Qatar. Of course, this title is the most prestigious in the boxing world, and having it in Doha is a great opportunity that will bring many benefits to the sport, and especially to the Federation. It will allow our athletes to engage with professionals, including through possible joint training sessions,” Sheikh Fahad, who himself is a former professional boxer, said.

“This gives our champions the belief that they can reach that level. They can be there. It is not impossible. Now the professionals are here, in Doha, and in a couple of years, our boxers can be in the same place,” the QBWF President said.

“My message to boxing fans and combat sports athletes in Qatar, do not miss this opportunity. Please come on Saturday. It is going to be an amazing event. It starts at 4 o'clock, and entrance is free for all,” Sheikh Fahad added.