From Festival To Fortune: Sankranti Cockfight In Andhra Pradesh Makes Man Crorepati

When you think of Sankranti, cockfights come to mind along with rangolis and festive dishes. People from other states also come in large numbers to participate in the cockfights held in AP. In a recent fight, one person became a millionaire.

Tadepalligudem in West Godavari was bustling with Sankranti cockfights. Crores of rupees reportedly changed hands on the second day. The traditional game was bigger than ever.

Fights in Paiboyina Venkataramaiah's arena were a big draw. The match was between roosters from Gudivada and Rajahmundry. After a fierce battle, Ramesh's rooster won.

Locals say a massive Rs 1.53 crore bet was placed on this fight, a record for West Godavari. Ramesh winning over 1.5 crores in one bet has become a hot topic.

Crowds from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai came to watch. The fights were held in high-tech arenas with luxury facilities. Bettors wagered in crores, not just lakhs.