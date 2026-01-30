Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Prices Slide As Global Market Sees Decline

2026-01-30 05:08:16
According to the All Pakistan Gems & Jewelers Association, the price of gold has dropped by PKR 35,500 per tola, bringing the rate to PKR 537,362 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by PKR 30,435, now standing at PKR 460,701.

A decline in gold prices was also observed in the global market, where the price of one ounce of gold fell by $355 to $5,150.

