Nepali Doctors Educated In Dhaka Reconnect In Kathmandu, Highlighting Prospects Of Educational Tourism

Dhaka: Bangladesh's growing role as a hub for medical education in South Asia was highlighted recently as the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu hosted a“Meet and Greet with the Ambassador” for Nepali doctors who graduated from medical institutions in Bangladesh.

The modest gathering on 24 January brought together around 80 Nepali medical practitioners-ranging from graduates of the 1970s to those who completed their studies as recently as 2025-underscoring Bangladesh's long-standing contribution to Nepal's healthcare workforce through educational tourism, read a Facebook post of the Bangladesh embassy.

The event aimed to facilitate the formation of a structured alumni platform for Bangladeshi medical graduates in Nepal, envisioned as a bridge for professional collaboration, academic exchange, and people-to-people engagement, with coordination and support from the Embassy.

Addressing the gathering, the Bangladesh Ambassador highlighted the deep-rooted and friendly relations between Bangladesh and Nepal, built on shared history, culture, education, and close people-to-people ties. He noted that medical education has been one of the most successful pillars of bilateral cooperation, with thousands of Nepali students choosing Bangladesh for quality, affordable, and culturally familiar medical training over the decades.

Emphasizing the untapped potential of educational tourism, the ambassador described the alumni network as a strategic platform that could further strengthen bilateral cooperation by promoting academic collaboration, healthcare partnerships, and future student mobility between the two countries. He termed the meeting a preparatory step toward establishing a formal alumni association to institutionalize these efforts.

Participants shared memories of their academic, professional, and cultural experiences in Bangladesh and offered constructive suggestions for the proposed alumni body. Many expressed a strong emotional connection with Bangladesh and enthusiasm to contribute to deeper cooperation in medical education and healthcare services.

The program concluded with a dinner featuring traditional Bangladeshi cuisine. The Embassy thanked the participants for their active engagement and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Bangladesh–Nepal relations through enhanced educational cooperation, academic exchange, and people-to-people contact.

K