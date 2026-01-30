Traffic Alert: Triple-Vehicle Collision Causes Hour-Long Delays On Ras Al Khor Road

PUBLISHED: Fri 30 Jan 2026, 10:40 AM UPDATED: Fri 30 Jan 2026, 11:51 AM



By: Karen Ann Monsy



MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The accident involved a trailer, a bus and a minibus, resulting in lane closures and severe congestion as first responders managed the site

A collision involving a trailer, a bus and a minibus caused massive tailbacks on Friday morning along Ras Al Khor Road in the direction of Meydan and Downtown Dubai. Significant damage could be seen to both the trailer and the bus. The accident affected all three lanes on the ramp connecting to Al Khail Road, with police closing two and shattered glass all over the third. An ambulance and recovery vehicles were on site.

Motorists on the E44 highway, a key national artery, reported delays of up to two hours along the stretch. "I've been stuck at practically the same spot for 20 minutes now and on this highway for 1.5 hours. My usual commute is about 25 minutes," said expat Ann George.

"It's been a complete standstill for the last 23 minutes," said MT, a sales professional trying to access Business Bay. "I left home at 9am. It is 10.15am and I now have to let my client know I'm going to be delayed for our appointment."

Drivers earlier said they could see at least three collisions being reported on Google Maps, with one confirming how three police cars and an ambulance whizzed by them earlier, sirens blaring.

See image below:

Apart from the unexpected delay, some of the frustration for motorists stemmed from having to manage expectations around constantly changing information related to arrival times. "At first, Maps indicated I would reach my destination by 10am. That became 10.10am, 10.27am, 10.45am and now it says 11.01am. On the one hand, it's frustrating. On the other, I have to remind myself that there are people involved in collisions right now, so they're probably having a worse day. I hope they're okay."

Others are using humour to cope. "I feel like I've been in the world's slowest race with the Mini Cooper next to me for the last half hour," MT said.

As motorists neared the ramp connecting to Al Khail Road, some also said they received lane closure alerts, thanks to other drivers using a real-time reporting feature (see below).

While traffic woes are not new for residents, drivers usually expect Fridays to offer a little respite from the daily grind as traffic tends to be a little lighter on what is the last working day of the week for many in the city.

For now, if you're still planning your commute, consider alternative routes.



