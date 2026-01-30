Mountains Give Way To Towers: How I Explored Ras Al Khaimah's Beauty In A Classic Land Rover

PUBLISHED: Fri 30 Jan 2026, 11:04 AM



By: Azza Al Ali



Nestled between the sea, mangroves, and rugged mountain landscapes, Ras Al Khaimah reveals its beauty best at a slower pace, and I discovered this aboard a classic Land Rover.

Setting off from Corniche Al Qawasim just after 4pm, the journey followed one of the service's designated connection routes, linking the Corniche with Al Marjan Island. The Al Qawasim Corniche stretched out on one side, framed by lush coastal trees and distant mountain silhouettes beneath a cloudy winter sky. The calm surroundings and gentle breeze created a peaceful contrast to the usual pace of city travel, instantly setting the tone for a scenic journey across the emirate.

From the Corniche, we headed towards Al Marjan Island, a 40-minute drive at a steady speed of 44 km/h. The ride was bumpy in parts, but it offered uninterrupted views of Ras Al Khaimah's changing landscapes, from quiet residential areas to open roads lined with desert. As we approached Al Marjan, the skyline transformed, dominated by the towering structure of the upcoming Wynn Integrated Resort and clusters of cranes signalling rapid development.

Upon reaching Al Marjan Island, the route shifted to internal circulation within the island itself. At the roundabout overlooking Al Marjan Island Boulevard, the scene changed again. Families strolled along the promenade; joggers made the most of the cooler evening air, and groups paused to watch the waves roll in as a refreshing sea breeze swept through the area. It felt like a community space where residents and visitors blended seamlessly.

By 5.30pm, as the sun dipped toward the horizon, we began the return journey along the same designated connection route linking Al Marjan Island back to Corniche Al Qawasim. The pace remained slow and steady, offering tranquil views of desert stretches glowing in soft golden light. We arrived back at the Corniche by 6.20pm, completing a loop that showcased the emirate's striking diversity from coastline and cityscape to sand and mountains in just over two hours.

Launched in December 2025 by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, the classic taxi service has quickly gained popularity among tourists and residents alike, drawn by its nostalgic appeal and cultural connection.

Operating daily from 4pm to 10pm, the service runs along designated routes, including internal movement within Al Marjan Island, a connection route linking the island with Al Qawasim Corniche in both directions, and an extended route along the Corniche itself, offering an evening-focused experience that blends heritage, leisure, and sightseeing.

The authority says it is continuously reviewing ways to expand the service and introduce additional routes, in line with growing demand and efforts to enhance tourist mobility across the emirate.

As daylight faded and city lights flickered on, the journey ended with a renewed appreciation for Ras Al Khaimah's landscapes, best savoured slowly, one scenic kilometre at a time.



