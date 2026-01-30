Dubai Expat Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail, Deportation For Drug Trafficking

PUBLISHED: Fri 30 Jan 2026, 12:21 PM



A European man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, fined Dh100,000, and ordered to be deported after serving his sentence after a Dubai court found him guilty of bringing narcotic substances into the UAE concealed inside his travel luggage.

Based on Dubai Criminal Court records, authorities intercepted the man upon his arrival and discovered prohibited substances hidden inside his suitcase. During questioning, the defendant denied intentional wrongdoing, claiming the drugs had been placed in his bag by his girlfriend, who lives with him in an Asian country.

According to the defendant's account, his girlfriend packed the suitcase believing that he was travelling to another city within the same country, where drug consumption is not criminalised. He told investigators that she had no knowledge he was travelling abroad and that he was unaware the substances were inside his luggage.

Prosecutors rejected the claim, arguing that passengers are legally responsible for the contents of their bags, particularly when entering the UAE, where strict laws govern the importation of narcotics. The prosecution maintained that the explanation did not negate criminal responsibility and that the evidence demonstrated the defendant knowingly transported illegal substances.

During the trial, the court reviewed the seized materials, inspection reports, and statements recorded during the investigation. The prosecution stressed that the presence of narcotics inside personal luggage constituted clear possession and importation, regardless of claims of third-party involvement.

The court found that the defendant's version of events lacked credibility and ruled that he bore full responsibility for the contents of his suitcase. It concluded that the offence of importing narcotic substances had been established beyond doubt and warranted a severe penalty in line with the seriousness of the crime.

In its judgment, the court sentenced the defendant to 10 years in prison, imposed a Dh100,000 fine, and ordered his deportation following completion of the custodial sentence.

The defendant challenged the ruling, but the Court of Appeal later upheld the conviction and the penalties, confirming that the trial court had correctly applied the law and assessed the evidence.

The case underscores the UAE's uncompromising stance on drug-related offences and highlights the courts' consistent position that travellers are fully accountable for what they carry across the country's borders. Claims that narcotics were placed in luggage by another person do not absolve individuals of responsibility, particularly when entering a jurisdiction that enforces zero tolerance toward drugs.



