Dharmasthala Case: BJP MLA Asks How Long Pilgrimage Centre Will Face Suspicion, Questions Delay In SIT Report

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 30 (IANS) Senior BJP MLA and former minister S. Suresh Kumar on Friday questioned the Karnataka government over the delay in the final report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the sensational Dharmasthala case.

He also asked how long the Hindu pilgrimage centre would continue to carry the stigma of suspicion.

Suresh Kumar made the remarks on the floor of the House while speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address in the Legislative Assembly in Bengaluru.

“Circumstances were created in such a way that devotees themselves began to feel suspicious. Some even claimed that the number of visitors to Dharmasthala had reduced,” he said.

“They tried to strike at the basic faith of people in Lord Manjunatheshwara. You formed an SIT to investigate the matter - where is the report now? Should Dharmasthala continue to bear the stigma of suspicion after all this?” he questioned.

Suresh Kumar also pointed out that the matter had reached the Supreme Court.“The Supreme Court judge observed that the petition was not a Public Interest Litigation and criticised it as 'paisa vasool litigation'. These were the exact words used by the court,” he said.

Criticising the government's handling of the case, Suresh Kumar said,“Dharmasthala is a revered centre of devotion. Initially, Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Mangaluru district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that the jurisdictional police were capable of investigating the matter. Suddenly, the government formed a Special Investigation Team.”

He said Minister Rao had later stated that the government did not want to form an SIT and that it was constituted only after several delegations met the ministers.“The SIT was formed under the leadership of senior IPS officer Pronab Mohanty. DIG M.N. Anuchet was part of the SIT but later exited it. IPS officer Sowmyalatha also stepped out of the team. The SIT was formed citing allegations of suspicious deaths at Dharmasthala over the years,” he said.

Suresh Kumar noted that allegations of the local police failing to conduct a proper probe, attempts to hush up the case, pressure from Public Interest Litigations, protests by public groups, and the presence of a powerful religious institution were cited by the government as reasons for constituting the SIT.

“We did not oppose the formation of the SIT. The government claimed it was formed to restore public faith in the police department. But I want to ask: what is the status of the SIT investigation? We repeatedly demanded that the interim report be placed before the House. The government refused and insisted that only the final report would be submitted,” he said.

Referring to developments in the case, he said there was“high drama” involving an unidentified masked man and other incidents.“Activists were arrested, released and even externed. What is the outcome of the SIT probe formed by the government? Why has the report not been disclosed yet?” he asked.