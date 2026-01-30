403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AQUIVIO Strengthens Global Advisory, Secures New Capital, And Expands Regional Footprint Following Major Milestones In Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) AQUIVIO, the industrial technology and health-focused beverage infrastructure company redefining how functional and wellness beverages are produced and delivered, today announced a series of strategic milestones underscoring its accelerated growth, global credibility, and deepening commitment to Saudi Arabia as its regional and manufacturing hub.
As part of its long-term industrial and scaling strategy, AQUIVIO has appointed Professor Henrik von Scheel to its Advisory Board. Professor von Scheel is internationally recognized as one of the architects of Industry 4.0 and a senior advisor to multiple governments worldwide. His appointment to AQUIVIO is focused on guiding large-scale manufacturing, supply chain optimization, and logistics design as the company prepares for rapid regional and global deployment of its smart, on-demand wellness infrastructure. “The upcoming Bio Revolution will alter every aspect of our human experience. It will reshape our reality, sensory, dietary and body – unlike anything humankind has experienced before. It will fundamentally change the way we live, consume, work, relate to one another and experience reality. The magicians of the next decade will radically transform human evolution beyond recognition” said Professor Henrik von Scheel. “AQUIVIO is well positioned at this intersection. What excites me most is the opportunity to work alongside medical science and engineering leadership to industrialize Biohacking and Longevity at scale, moving wellness from aspiration to measurable, system-level impact.” In parallel, Al Jamhor Law, one of Saudi Arabia's leading law firms, has joined AQUIVIO as a Legal Advisory Board member. The firm will support AQUIVIO's governance, regulatory alignment, and cross-border expansion as the company scales across the Kingdom, the GCC, and international markets. AQUIVIO also announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed USD 1.6 million funding round, bringing total investments beyond USD 2 million to date. The round was led by a prominent Saudi Arabian Family Office, alongside a Flow Ventures–led Angel Syndicate SPV, reflecting strong investor confidence in AQUIVIO's industrial platform, localization roadmap, and alignment with Vision 2030 priorities. Operationally, AQUIVIO has secured chain-level agreements and commercial pilots across the fitness, hospitality, and smart office sectors, while appointing additional distribution partners for specialized and additional verticals within Saudi Arabia, East Asia and beyond. The company is simultaneously forming partnerships with established regional leaders to expand into other GCC markets and the APAC region, positioning AQUIVIO as a scalable, export-ready technology platform.
Following its graduation from Sahabah's Batch #1 cohort under the Saudi Ministry of Water, Environment and Agriculture (MEWA), AQUIVIO is extending its “Quality of Life” research initiative. AQUIVIO's initiative is built around the company's patented functional, alkaline and hydrogen enriching water treatment technology, co-created by CEO Daniel Hill and Ivan Dus, MD, PhD, DDS. As part of this effort, AQUIVIO plans to collaborate with regional water laboratories and research centers to produce advanced scientific publications and medical studies, further advancing global understanding of human physiology and functional water interaction on a cellular level. “Modern lifestyles have created a growing mismatch between human biology and daily environmental inputs, particularly hydration,” said Dr. Ivan Dus. “Functional water represents a powerful, yet underexplored, lever to help realign cellular processes and metabolic balance. What makes AQUIVIO exceptional is its ability to translate medical science into industrialized, repeatable infrastructure. Collaborating with Professor von Scheel and the broader AQUIVIO team enables us to build a new category of value-added water that is both clinically grounded and globally scalable.” AQUIVIO operates smart, cloud-connected wellness stations that function as micro-factories at the point of use, enabling on-demand beverage production without reliance on traditional bottled supply chains. Built on Industry 4.0 architecture, the platform integrates industrial-grade hardware, AI-driven device intelligence, and centralized software management to deliver real-time monitoring, optimization, and quality control across all deployments. The result is high-quality, customizable functional beverages with dramatically reduced plastic waste, logistics complexity, and operational inefficiencies. Through its subsidiary AQUIVIO Arabia LLC, the company has positioned Saudi Arabia as the cornerstone of its long-term strategy, encompassing manufacturing, operations, R&D, and regional headquarters. AQUIVIO maintains a phased localization roadmap toward fully Saudi-made beverages and wellness stations, beginning with consumables and extending to full system integration and manufacturing-establishing the Kingdom as a production hub serving domestic, regional, and international markets. With strong investor backing, international advisory leadership, and growing commercial traction, AQUIVIO continues to align advanced industrial technology, sustainability, and public health innovation to alleviate challenges of urbanization by utilizing technology for the greater good of humanity. Meet AQUIVIO in 2026 AQUIVIO will actively engage with global investors, industry leaders, and strategic partners throughout 2026. Opportunities to meet the AQUIVIO leadership team include:
As part of its long-term industrial and scaling strategy, AQUIVIO has appointed Professor Henrik von Scheel to its Advisory Board. Professor von Scheel is internationally recognized as one of the architects of Industry 4.0 and a senior advisor to multiple governments worldwide. His appointment to AQUIVIO is focused on guiding large-scale manufacturing, supply chain optimization, and logistics design as the company prepares for rapid regional and global deployment of its smart, on-demand wellness infrastructure. “The upcoming Bio Revolution will alter every aspect of our human experience. It will reshape our reality, sensory, dietary and body – unlike anything humankind has experienced before. It will fundamentally change the way we live, consume, work, relate to one another and experience reality. The magicians of the next decade will radically transform human evolution beyond recognition” said Professor Henrik von Scheel. “AQUIVIO is well positioned at this intersection. What excites me most is the opportunity to work alongside medical science and engineering leadership to industrialize Biohacking and Longevity at scale, moving wellness from aspiration to measurable, system-level impact.” In parallel, Al Jamhor Law, one of Saudi Arabia's leading law firms, has joined AQUIVIO as a Legal Advisory Board member. The firm will support AQUIVIO's governance, regulatory alignment, and cross-border expansion as the company scales across the Kingdom, the GCC, and international markets. AQUIVIO also announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed USD 1.6 million funding round, bringing total investments beyond USD 2 million to date. The round was led by a prominent Saudi Arabian Family Office, alongside a Flow Ventures–led Angel Syndicate SPV, reflecting strong investor confidence in AQUIVIO's industrial platform, localization roadmap, and alignment with Vision 2030 priorities. Operationally, AQUIVIO has secured chain-level agreements and commercial pilots across the fitness, hospitality, and smart office sectors, while appointing additional distribution partners for specialized and additional verticals within Saudi Arabia, East Asia and beyond. The company is simultaneously forming partnerships with established regional leaders to expand into other GCC markets and the APAC region, positioning AQUIVIO as a scalable, export-ready technology platform.
Following its graduation from Sahabah's Batch #1 cohort under the Saudi Ministry of Water, Environment and Agriculture (MEWA), AQUIVIO is extending its “Quality of Life” research initiative. AQUIVIO's initiative is built around the company's patented functional, alkaline and hydrogen enriching water treatment technology, co-created by CEO Daniel Hill and Ivan Dus, MD, PhD, DDS. As part of this effort, AQUIVIO plans to collaborate with regional water laboratories and research centers to produce advanced scientific publications and medical studies, further advancing global understanding of human physiology and functional water interaction on a cellular level. “Modern lifestyles have created a growing mismatch between human biology and daily environmental inputs, particularly hydration,” said Dr. Ivan Dus. “Functional water represents a powerful, yet underexplored, lever to help realign cellular processes and metabolic balance. What makes AQUIVIO exceptional is its ability to translate medical science into industrialized, repeatable infrastructure. Collaborating with Professor von Scheel and the broader AQUIVIO team enables us to build a new category of value-added water that is both clinically grounded and globally scalable.” AQUIVIO operates smart, cloud-connected wellness stations that function as micro-factories at the point of use, enabling on-demand beverage production without reliance on traditional bottled supply chains. Built on Industry 4.0 architecture, the platform integrates industrial-grade hardware, AI-driven device intelligence, and centralized software management to deliver real-time monitoring, optimization, and quality control across all deployments. The result is high-quality, customizable functional beverages with dramatically reduced plastic waste, logistics complexity, and operational inefficiencies. Through its subsidiary AQUIVIO Arabia LLC, the company has positioned Saudi Arabia as the cornerstone of its long-term strategy, encompassing manufacturing, operations, R&D, and regional headquarters. AQUIVIO maintains a phased localization roadmap toward fully Saudi-made beverages and wellness stations, beginning with consumables and extending to full system integration and manufacturing-establishing the Kingdom as a production hub serving domestic, regional, and international markets. With strong investor backing, international advisory leadership, and growing commercial traction, AQUIVIO continues to align advanced industrial technology, sustainability, and public health innovation to alleviate challenges of urbanization by utilizing technology for the greater good of humanity. Meet AQUIVIO in 2026 AQUIVIO will actively engage with global investors, industry leaders, and strategic partners throughout 2026. Opportunities to meet the AQUIVIO leadership team include:
-
Web Summit Qatar, Doha, February 1-4
LEAP Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, April 13-16
Riyadh Family Office Summit, hosted by Epicon Capital Club, Riyadh, April 15
TaiSPO, Taipei, March 25-28
Smart City Summit & Expo, Taipei, March 17 – 20
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment