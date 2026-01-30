UAE Launches Biometric Payments Using Face And Palm Scans

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Central Bank of the UAE has rolled out the region's first biometric payment system based on facial and palm recognition, marking a significant shift in how retail transactions may be authenticated across the country. The initiative aligns with the UAE Digital Economy Strategy and the central bank's wider effort to create a secure, inclusive and innovation-led payments ecosystem, while reducing reliance on cards, cash and mobile devices.

Unveiled through the Central Bank's regulatory Sandbox Programme and its Innovation Hub at the Emirates Institute of Finance, the solution has been developed in partnership with Network International, a major payments and fintech provider operating across the Middle East and Africa. The project allows customers to authorise payments by scanning either their face or palm at enabled point-of-sale terminals, removing the need for physical credentials or personal identification numbers.

Officials involved in the programme describe the launch as a response to rising demand for frictionless payments and stronger protection against fraud. By relying on unique biometric markers, the system is designed to reduce risks associated with lost cards, stolen phones or compromised passwords. Transactions are completed within seconds, with biometric data encrypted and matched securely during the payment process.

The central bank has positioned the initiative as part of a broader modernisation of the national payments infrastructure. Over the past few years, the UAE has expanded instant payment platforms, strengthened digital identity frameworks and encouraged financial institutions to test emerging technologies under regulatory supervision. Biometric payments are seen as a natural extension of this approach, offering convenience while maintaining compliance with strict data protection and anti-money laundering requirements.

Network International has confirmed that the technology integrates with existing merchant infrastructure, limiting the need for extensive hardware upgrades. Participating retailers are equipped with specialised cameras and palm scanners that link directly to the payment network. Customers enrol voluntarily, registering their biometric data through approved channels after completing know-your-customer checks with their bank or payment provider.

Early trials conducted within the sandbox environment focused on transaction accuracy, system resilience and consumer acceptance. According to people familiar with the testing phase, the solution demonstrated high authentication success rates across diverse lighting conditions and retail settings. Feedback from pilot merchants indicated faster checkout times, particularly in high-footfall locations such as supermarkets, transport hubs and quick-service restaurants.

The launch comes at a time when biometric technologies are gaining traction globally within financial services. Several markets have experimented with fingerprint and facial recognition for account access and mobile payments, but the UAE initiative stands out for combining face and palm recognition into a single, regulated payment solution. Palm recognition, in particular, is viewed as less intrusive and more reliable in environments where facial coverings or variable lighting may affect performance.

Regulatory oversight has been central to the project's development. The Central Bank's sandbox framework allowed controlled testing with real users while ensuring compliance with national laws on data privacy and consumer protection. Biometric information is stored in encrypted form and is not shared with merchants, addressing common concerns around misuse or unauthorised access to sensitive personal data.

Industry analysts say the move could accelerate adoption of biometric payments across the Gulf, especially as governments and banks seek alternatives to traditional authentication methods. The UAE's high smartphone penetration, advanced digital identity systems and strong fintech ecosystem provide favourable conditions for scaling such solutions beyond pilot phases.

Banks and payment service providers are expected to play a key role in expanding the network of participating merchants and educating consumers about the technology. While adoption will depend on trust and ease of use, officials believe familiarity will grow as biometric authentication becomes more common in everyday services, from airport clearance to mobile banking.

