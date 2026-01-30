AI And Drug Discovery: How Swiss Pharma Is Racing Ahead

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Pharmaceutical giants, including Swiss firms Roche and Novartis, are betting big on artificial intelligence to discover new drugs to treat a range of diseases. But there's a long road ahead to bring AI-discovered drugs to patients. This content was published on January 30, 2026 - 08:59

In this episode of 'The Swiss Connection'External link we're looking at how AI is revolutionising the development of new therapies, and whether it is living up to its promise.

Pharmaceutical labs have been using machine learning to assist drug development for years but until recently there was some reticence to rely too heavily on AI. This mindset has changed with the latest generation of AI models that can analyse and find patterns in vast and disparate datasets and even images. Beyond speeding up drug discovery, AI has the potential to identify and even generate molecules that chemists haven't even dreamed of.

Swissinfo speaks with medicinal chemist Matthias Steger and Gisbert Schneider, who teaches computer-assisted drug design at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich, about how AI helped discover a drug candidate for a rare, degenerative eye disease.

Join Jessica Davis Plüss on the new season of 'The Swiss Connection'External link.

Find out more about the 'The Swiss Connection' science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here

