Cryptonewsbreaks Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Rebrands As Solmate After $300 Million PIPE Led By Pulsar Group With Backing From Solana Foundation, ARK Invest, And Rockawayx

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) will rebrand as Solmate, a Solana-focused digital asset treasury and crypto infrastructure company, following an oversubscribed $300 million private investment in public equity (PIPE). The financing was led by Pulsar Group with support from the Solana Foundation, ARK Invest and RockawayX. Marco Santori, former Chief Legal Officer of Kraken, will step in as CEO. Solmate plans to channel capital into revenue-generating infrastructure projects in the UAE, beginning with bare metal servers in Abu Dhabi built to optimize Solana validator performance. Backed by prominent blockchain and investment firms, Solmate seeks to drive Solana adoption across institutional markets, DeFi, NFTs and AI, while anchoring its role in the UAE's digital transformation.

About Brera Holdings PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as“The Third Team of Milan,” has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as“the Champions League for Amateurs” by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company further diversified its portfolio in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, and in September 2023 by establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera executed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the corporate capital of SS Juve Stabia srl, the company which manages the Italian Serie B football club Juve Stabia, also known as“The Other Team of Naples”. The acquisition of Brera's 52% majority control position was concluded on June 20, 2025, following a multi-step process and marks a significant expansion of the Company's MCO model. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit .

