Lopetegui Inspects Qatar's World Cup Base In California

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Manager Julen Lopetegui (pictured) conducted an inspection tour of the Qatar national football team's planned training base in Santa Barbara, California. The visit is a key part of Al Annabi's preparations for their upcoming campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexcio

Lopetegui assessed the training facilities and accommodations to ensure their readiness. This follows Qatar's qualification for the 2026 tournament, a historic achievement as it marks the team's first time reaching the World Cup through the qualification process, rather than as hosts.

Drawn into Group B for the 2026 World Cup; Qatar will face Canada, Switzerland, and the winner of European Play-off 1. The Maroons will begin their campaign against Switzerland in San Francisco on June 13. They then play Canada in Vancouver on June 18, before concluding the group stage against the European play-off winner in Seattle on June 24.