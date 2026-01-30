Excellence Centre Celebrates International Day Of Education

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Excellence Centre for Training and Consulting at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) organised a special event in celebration of the International Day of Education. The event, held in the DI Cultural Building, was attended by a distinguished group of academics, officials, representatives of international organizations, and several individuals interested in education and educational policies.

The event opened with a speech by Dr. Abdelwahab El-Affendi, President of the DI, who welcomed the attendees and emphasised that the International Day of Education serves as an annual reminder of the importance of education being a fundamental human right and a key driver for nation-building and sustainable development. He noted that the denial of education to millions of children worldwide necessitates a collective responsibility to address educational gaps. He commended Qatar's experience in prioritising education as a national priority and investing in it as a foundation for progress.

For his part, Hussein Al-Yafei, representing His Excellency the Assistant Undersecretary for Private Schools Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, affirmed that true investment lies in human capital. He explained that education provides equal opportunities and empowers generations to excel and compete globally. He noted that the private education sector is a pivotal partner in supporting the state's educational goals by offering innovative educational models and stimulating learning environments within regulatory frameworks that ensure quality and reinforce national identity.

He also emphasised the importance of integration between schools, families, and the community, along with partnerships with international organizations and the private sector, which is aimed to develop educational policies, align them with labor market needs, and promote lifelong learning pathways.

The event included a panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Ahmed Al-Maweri, Director of the Excellence Centre, with the participation of Farida Abu Dan, Head of the Education Sector at the Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen; Dr. Amer Diaa, Technical Director at Education Above All Foundation; and Dr. Fatima Mohammed, Director of the Department of Teaching, Learning, and Assessment at the DI. During the session, speakers discussed the global challenges facing education amidst conflicts, climate crises, and health crises, and their impact on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. They emphasized the importance of international cooperation and the role of youth as the cornerstone of the educational and developmental process.

The event concluded with Mona Babti, Head of Training and Development at the Centre, announcing the“Tawazun” initiative. This initiative aims to support balance in educational and professional pathways and to raise awareness of the importance of equitable allocation of human resources and capabilities, thereby contributing to the development of more efficient and sustainable pathways. At the end, certificates of appreciation were distributed to the participants.