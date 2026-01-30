Nearly 23,000 Tons Of Pomegranates Exported To Foreign Markets This Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Local officials in southern Kandahar province say that nearly 23,000 tons of pomegranates have been exported from the province to international markets during the current solar year.

In a statement, the Kandahar governor's office said that, through coordination between the Kandahar Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock and the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Investment, Afghan traders exported close to 23,000 tons of pomegranates from the province this year.

According to the statement, 20 tons of pomegranates were exported to Qatar for the first time, while the remaining shipments were sent to Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and the United Arab Emirates.

The statement further noted that the quality of Kandahar's pomegranate harvest was high this year, with a significant reduction in crop diseases and pests compared to previous years.

Officials added that in the solar year 1404, around 15,000 hectares of land in Kandahar province were dedicated to pomegranate orchards, producing nearly 274,000 tons of pomegranates.

