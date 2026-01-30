Nearly 23,000 Tons Of Pomegranates Exported To Foreign Markets This Year
In a statement, the Kandahar governor's office said that, through coordination between the Kandahar Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock and the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Investment, Afghan traders exported close to 23,000 tons of pomegranates from the province this year.
According to the statement, 20 tons of pomegranates were exported to Qatar for the first time, while the remaining shipments were sent to Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and the United Arab Emirates.
The statement further noted that the quality of Kandahar's pomegranate harvest was high this year, with a significant reduction in crop diseases and pests compared to previous years.
Officials added that in the solar year 1404, around 15,000 hectares of land in Kandahar province were dedicated to pomegranate orchards, producing nearly 274,000 tons of pomegranates.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment