Oxford Chester Uni Opens Head Office At Gangaramaya Educational Hub

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Head Office of Oxford Chester University of Higher Education was officially inaugurated at the Gangaramaya Educational Hub, within the historic Gangaramaya Temple, marking a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's higher education landscape.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of Chief Guest Venerable Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thero, Chief Incumbent of Gangaramaya Temple and Chancellor of Oxford Chester Uni of Higher Education, reflecting the Temple's long-standing commitment to value-based education.

The establishment of Oxford Chester Uni within the educational hub bridges vocational and higher education, promoting research, innovation, and international academic collaboration. It provides students pathways to progress from skills-based learning to advanced academic qualifications.

The Centre offers over 50 vocational and technical courses, including electronics, motor mechanics, welding, IT, English, secretarial studies, graphic design, network engineering, and mobile phone repair, serving as a national model for socially responsive education.

The event was attended by H.E. David Pine, High Commissioner of New Zealand to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, representatives of the Indian High Commission, ambassadors from Indonesia and Nepal, senior diplomats, Ministry of Education officials, academic lecturers, and distinguished guests. Dr. Dulan Hettiarachchi and Mr. Gayan Iddamalgoda represented the university management.

Gangaramaya Temple, established in the late 14th century, has been a centre for learning, social service, and national development for over five centuries. It played a pivotal role in establishing higher education institutions such as Vidyodaya and Vidyalankara Universities, now the University of Sri Jayewardenepura and the University of Kelaniya. Its Pirivena system has shaped generations of socially responsible, disciplined, and intellectually grounded Buddhist monks.

Special recognition was given to the Sri Jinarathana Vocational Training Centre, founded in 1978 by Venerable Devundara Vacissara Thera, which has empowered over 100,000 youth through technical education across Colombo and more than 40 centres nationwide.

The ceremony reaffirmed the Gangaramaya Educational Hub's vision of fostering ethical leadership, academic excellence, and social responsibility, contributing to Sri Lanka's national development.