Vertiv Brings AI Innovation Roadshow To Riyadh

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, announced the launch of its 2026 AI Innovation Roadshow events. Kicking off in Riyadh on January 26 in collaboration with Uptime Institute, the event gathered key industry experts and regional data center stakeholders to explore the latest innovations in AI and HPC infrastructure.

Through the Vertiv AI Innovation Roadshow, the company helped organizations understand the growing demands of high-performance computing (HPC) and AI, and how to optimise performance, efficiency, and resilience across critical digital infrastructure. Designed as a strategic platform for engagement and knowledge exchange, the event series brought together industry professionals, consultants, and decision-makers to interact directly with Vertiv's AI infrastructure experts and explore the latest innovations. Participants explored validated reference designs and real-world architectures, enabling organizations to plan confidently for advanced AI and HPC deployments. Following its Riyadh debut, the 2026 series was planned to reach key cities in the Middle East, such as Dubai, Muscat, Doha and Jeddah.

Attendees were able to explore a 3D model of Vertiv's Secondary Fluid Network (SFN), the liquid cooling distribution system that underpins Vertiv's high-density data center cooling solutions for AI and HPC workloads. Key topics included thermal management solutions, commissioning for AI readiness, critical power systems, prefabricated infrastructure solutions, and the design, power, and cooling dynamics shaping AI factory environments.

“Riyadh was a strategic starting point for the Vertiv Roadshow, reflecting the growing importance of AI investments in Saudi and across the Middle East,” said Tassos Peppas, regional director for the MEETCA region (Middle East, Southeast Europe, Turkey and Central Asia) at Vertiv.“The event explored the evolving demands of AI infrastructure and highlighted the value of reliable solutions, such as those certified by the Uptime Institute. As AI reshapes compute deployment, having the right power, thermal, and performance capabilities is critical to business success.”

Within its cutting-edge VertivTM OneCore solution, Vertiv offered a wide array of prefabricated power infrastructure solution options, designed to enable up to 50 percent faster deployment, support up to four times higher rack density, and deliver up to 25 percent lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional solutions.“Supported by close partnerships with industry technology leaders and validated reference designs for future compute generations, we are enabling our customers to remain ahead as AI continues to evolve,” said Peppas.

Saleh Malkawi, vice president of sales for Middle East, Turkey, and Central Asia at Uptime Institute, added:“The rapid advancement of AI workloads is creating unprecedented demands on data center infrastructure, particularly in terms of power density and cooling requirements. As organizations across Saudi Arabia and the wider region embrace AI technologies, it is critical that their infrastructure foundations are engineered to support these intensive workloads while maintaining reliability and efficiency. The AI Roadshow presented a timely opportunity for the industry to address these challenges head-on and explore innovative solutions that will shape the future of AI-ready data centers.”

For more information about Vertiv, please visit Vertiv/MEETCA