Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Limak Move Toward Hydropower Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Türkiye's Limak company discussed prospects for cooperation in the construction of hydroelectric power plants, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov and Sezai Bacaksiz, Founder of Limak.

During the talks, it was noted that Limak has successfully constructed 10 hydroelectric power plants in Türkiye, and this experience could be effectively applied in Uzbekistan.

The sides also discussed Limak's potential participation in promising projects related to the modernization and management of one of Uzbekistan's international airports. It was emphasized that the company has extensive experience in airport management under public-private partnership frameworks in Kuwait, Senegal, and Kosovo.

Uzbekistan operates 58 hydroelectric power stations with a total capacity of 2,233 MW, up from 35 stations in 2017. The government aims to build nearly 3,000 micro-hydropower plants by 2026, increasing renewable energy capacity by 164 MW. In 2023, 8 stations were constructed, including 3 large and 5 micro-hydroelectric plants. The Tashkent region accounts for 60% of the total capacity with 25 operating HPPs. Additionally, a World Bank-funded project from 2025 to 2030 will support the construction of 150 MW of small hydropower plants.

Limak's annual revenue amounts to $4.1 billion. The company ranks first in Türkiye's construction sector and is among the world's top 20 largest construction companies.