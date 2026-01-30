Palestinian Film Ban Row: BJP Mlas Urge Leftists To Highlight Brutality Against Hindus In Bangladesh, Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 30 (IANS) The legislators of the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have welcomed the decision to ban the screening of Palestinian films at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) and urged Left-leaning groups opposing the move to highlight the brutalities against Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Speaking to the media on Friday, BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakayi said the decision on which films are screened rests with the concerned department.“To those opposing the decision not to exhibit Palestinian films, I want to say that this decision has been taken at a higher level. Those with such a biased mindset should instead speak about screening films on the genocide of Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh,” he said.

He further alleged that Left-leaning groups repeatedly attempt to raise similar issues.“We welcome the decision to ban Palestinian films at the international film festival organised in Bengaluru. Let the Left raise its voice over the recent brutal killings of Hindus in Bangladesh,” he added.

Another BJP MLA, Y. Bharath Shetty, alleged that Palestine-related films carry a hidden agenda and could disturb social harmony.“There is a hidden agenda in these Palestinian films, and they could spoil social harmony. On Thursday, actor Prakash Raj, in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urged the exhibition of Palestinian films. India is a pluralistic country where all forms of art and cinema are allowed. However, these Palestinian films are propaganda-driven and carry a hidden agenda,” he said.

“We have seen such tendencies in these films earlier. They should not be permitted to be exhibited in Karnataka. The mindset of Prakash Raj is well known. He is anti-Hindu and holds a distorted perception of our nation. He got an opportunity to speak in front of the Chief Minister and expressed his views -- that is all,” he added.

It can be recalled that popular actor Prakash Raj stated on Thursday that the Centre is not allowing screening of Palestinian films at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival. He was speaking after the inauguration of the festival. Prakash Raj is the festival's ambassador.

Prakash Raj stated, "International film festivals like this help foster humanitarian bonds. However, politics has recently entered the Bengaluru International Film Festival. Because of this, our Central government is not allowing the screening of Palestinian films."

"As the Chief Minister, you should take a strong stand on this issue. As the festival ambassador, I urge you to do so,” Prakash Raj urged Siddaramaiah, who inaugurated the event in Bengaluru.

“We celebrate when a story rooted in our soil, like 'Edeya Hanate', is translated into another language and wins the Booker Prize. Then how can we accept the argument that stories from other lands should not be brought here? Recently, the Kerala government took a stand and allowed such screenings. I, as the ambassador, strongly urge the Karnataka government and the Film Academy to protest political manoeuvring at the Bengaluru Film Festival,” he said.