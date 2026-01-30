Bank Of Japan's Silence On US Fed Threat Should Worry Us All

MENAFN - Asia Times) TOKYO - Earlier this month, central bankers around the globe rushed to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's defense.

The burst of monetary solidarity was in response to news on Jan. 11 that Powell was under critical investigation. Ostensibly, it's related to alleged cost overruns surrounding a Fed headquarters construction project. But, like Powell, investors everywhere know it's really about US President Donald Trump's desire for sharply lower interest rates.

Trump spent much of 2025 trying to bully Powell into pushing benchmark rates down to the 1% zone. Along with threatening to fire him, Trump has called Powell everything from“stupid” to a“numbskull” to a“stupid person” to a“stubborn mule.” Unprecedented stuff all around.

In a remarkable video earlier this month, Powell pushed back, dismissing the“pretext” that the Justice Department had a legitimate reason to come after him.“The threat of criminal charges,” Powell said,“is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the president.”

This ploy to control the Fed isn't sitting well with peers. The same week the subpoenas were flying, the heads of the European Central Bank, Bank of England, Bank of Canada, Bank of Korea and other monetary authorities came to Powell's defense.

In a joint statement, top central bankers, including ECB President Christine Lagarde, said“we stand in full solidarity with” Powell and that the“independence of central banks is a cornerstone of price, financial and economic stability in the interest of the citizens that we serve.”

Former Bank of England official Jonathan Haskel told the New York Times that“it's in nobody's interests for there to be worries and instability in the US. Other countries hold lots of American assets.

Savers in Europe will implicitly be invested in the American stock market. America is in many ways a flagship engine, with the AI revolution going on. Nobody in the world wants to see that at risk.”

Unfortunately, it already is at risk. And it's disheartening that the Bank of Japan chose to sit this one out. When asked why the BOJ is pretending the globe's most powerful central bank isn't under assault, Tokyo officials said, in one way or another, that“it's not our style.”

What a grave mistake on the part of a top-three global central bank. Particularly in light of the intensifying pressure campaign in Tokyo to bring the BOJ to heel as Japanese growth slows.

The logic put forth by BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's team is that the central bank's reticence on any issue not directly related to Japan's money supply protects it from political meddling. That's especially so of topics outside Japanese borders.