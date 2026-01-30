Web 3.0 Market Size To Exceed USD 118.67 Billion By 2033 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Web 3.0 market was valued at USD 1.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 32.63 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 49.46% from 2026–2033. Growth is driven by early blockchain adoption, strong enterprise investment, advanced digital infrastructure, rising cryptocurrency usage, and rapid development of decentralized applications, NFTs, and smart contracts across gaming, digital identity, and finance. Austin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web 3.0 Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Web 3.0 Market Size is estimated at USD 4.71 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 118.67 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 49.80% from 2026-2033.” Growing Demand for Decentralized and Trustless Digital Ecosystems to Augment Market Expansion Globally By facilitating peer-to-peer communication, trustless transactions, and user-controlled digital assets, decentralized systems lessen reliance on centralized platforms. Users and businesses are moving toward blockchain-based Web 3.0 solutions due to growing worries about data privacy, platform monopolization, censorship, and misuse of personal information. Decentralized finance models, smart contracts, and tokenization provide automated execution, transparent governance, and economical operations. Immutable records, decreased fraud, and enhanced interoperability across digital ecosystems are valued by businesses. This development empowers people to directly own identities, data, and value exchange methods, which is consistent with growing awareness of digital sovereignty. Get a Sample Report of Web 3.0 Market Forecast @



Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 4.71 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 118.67 Billion CAGR CAGR of 49.80% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Public, Private, Consortium, Hybrid)

. By Application (Cryptocurrency, Conversational AI, Data & Transaction Storage, Payments, Smart Contracts, Others)

. By End Use (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Pharmaceuticals, IT & Telecom, Others)

. By Technology (Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Semantic Web)





Key Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

Blockchain dominated with ~40% share in 2025 due to its foundational role in enabling decentralized networks, smart contracts, and trustless transactions. Internet of Things segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 as decentralized architectures enhance device security, data ownership, and interoperability.

By Application

Cryptocurrency dominated with ~32% share in 2025 supported by extensive use in decentralized finance, cross-border payments, and digital asset trading. Data & Transaction Storage segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 driven by rising demand for decentralized, tamper-proof, and censorship-resistant storage solutions.

By End-Use

BFSI dominated with ~33% share in 2025 as financial institutions leveraged decentralized finance, smart contracts, and blockchain-based payments to improve transparency, reduce intermediaries, and enhance transaction efficiency. Retail & E-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 due to rising adoption of NFTs, decentralized marketplaces, and blockchain-based loyalty programs.

By Type

Public dominated with ~45% share in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2033 as scalability improvements, lower transaction costs, and increased enterprise participation expand use cases, strengthen network effects, and accelerate global adoption across industries.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Web 3.0 Market in 2025 due to early adoption of blockchain technologies, strong presence of major Web 3.0 companies, and high venture capital funding. Advanced digital infrastructure, supportive innovation ecosystems, and widespread enterprise experimentation across finance, gaming, and digital identity accelerated revenue generation.

Asia Pacific segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 52.21% from 2026–2033 driven by rapid digitalization, expanding blockchain adoption, and increasing investments in Web 3.0 startups.

Recent Developments:



2025: Acquired Web3Auth to enhance MetaMask onboarding with Web2-style login and improved key recovery. 2025: Developed AggLayer cross-chain aggregator to unify multiple blockchains, enabling scalable, efficient, and interoperable Web3 applications across diverse ecosystems.

Exclusive Sections of the Web 3.0 Market Report (The USPs):



PRICING & ECONOMIC MODEL ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate average costs of Web 3.0 services, transaction fee structures, token-based versus subscription pricing, and cost comparisons between centralized and decentralized platforms.

NETWORK USAGE & ADOPTION METRICS – helps you track active wallet growth, DAU/MAU trends, smart contract deployment volumes, and average transaction activity per user across Web 3.0 platforms.

INFRASTRUCTURE PERFORMANCE & SCALABILITY INSIGHTS – helps you assess transactions per second, network latency, confirmation times, and Layer-1 versus Layer-2 adoption to evaluate platform scalability and reliability.

SECURITY, TRUST & RISK BENCHMARKS – helps you analyze smart contract vulnerabilities, asset losses from hacks, audit adoption rates, and implementation of decentralized identity and zero-trust frameworks.

DEVELOPER ECOSYSTEM & INNOVATION TRACKING – helps you understand developer participation levels, open-source contribution growth, SDK and API adoption, and protocol upgrade frequency. TOKENOMICS & MONETIZATION INDICATORS – helps you evaluate token circulation dynamics, protocol fee revenues, staking yields, and inflation or deflation mechanisms shaping long-term platform sustainability.

