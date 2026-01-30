Career Burnout At 22: Why Gen Z Workers Feel Trapped In Stressful Jobs

A 22-year-old Gen Z employee's viral post highlights entry-level work stress, burnout, and disengagement, showing the corporate world must rethink culture to address young professionals' mental health.

"This can't be my life." A 22-year-old's Reddit post echoes the feelings of many young people. For those in entry-level jobs, daily work has become a monotonous cycle.

The 9-to-5 grind is all about targets and meetings. Even after hitting goals, it's back to square one the next day. It feels like running in place with no real progress.

This frustration is widespread. A recent Gallup poll shows only 21% of employees are engaged at work. The rest feel disconnected, with high stress levels among those under 35.

The old "work hard now for an easy life later" mantra doesn't fit. A Deloitte survey shows 40% of Gen Z and Millennials are always stressed due to long hours and no recognition.

Even a promotion isn't that appealing anymore. Young people see middle managers swamped with work and stress. They hesitate to climb the ladder for more responsibility without reward.

The WHO defines 'burnout' as unmanaged chronic stress. This 22-year-old's post is a warning bell, not a failure. Companies must change their culture to address early-career burnout.