In Conjunction With The Uaekuwait Relations Week Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Highlights Kuwait's History At Al Khor Exhibition To Celebrate Uaekuwait Relations

Dubai, UAE, 29 January 2026: As part of the celebration of the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Kuwait, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is showcasing 72 books documenting Kuwait's history and its cultural and social heritage, at Al Khor Exhibition. This initiative affirms the depth of the historical and humanitarian ties that bind the two nations, in conjunction with the UAE-Kuwait Relations Week.

His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, stated that the UAE-Kuwait relations represent a model of brotherhood and mutual cooperation across various fields, including economic, educational, media, cultural, and sports sectors.

Al Murr added that the shared values uniting the two nations have contributed to promoting their leading role in reinforcing a shared Gulf identity. He affirmed that this exhibition embodies the meeting point of culture and history, and reflects the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's commitment to preserving the Gulf's collective memory and embedding it within societal awareness.

The Library is presenting a curated selection of publications that address significant milestones in Kuwait's history, namely biographies of its rulers and their councils, alongside books that shed light on Kuwaiti folk heritage, including traditional songs, clothing, maritime life, and the professions of diving and pearl hunting. The exhibition also features publications in both Arabic and English, reflecting the diversity of Kuwait's cultural landscape.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library holds an extensive and diverse collection related to Kuwait, comprising hundreds of specialised titles that document its political and social history, cultural development, maritime traditions, and folk heritage, as well as biographies of its leaders and notable figures.

This exhibition supports the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's role to nurture civilisational dialogue and cultural exchange. Such events contribute to raising awareness of the history of the region's countries, documenting Gulf fraternal ties, and making knowledge accessible to various segments of society.

The UAE-Kuwait relations are an exceptional model of bilateral cooperation, founded on deep historical ties and firmly rooted humanitarian relations. These foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and have continued to grow over decades of coordination and mutual integration.

Friday, January 30, 2026 8:46:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

