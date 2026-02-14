403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Inflation Falls Below Market Estimates
(MENAFN) America's inflation rate fell to 2.4% in January, marking a sharper-than-anticipated decline that surpassed Wall Street projections, federal data revealed Friday.
The figure represents a notable decrease from December's 2.7% reading and undercut economists' consensus forecast of 2.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Monthly price growth also moderated, registering 0.2% in January compared to the prior month's 0.3% increase—another result that came in below analyst expectations.
Energy costs declined marginally by 0.1% year-over-year, while food expenses climbed 2.9% during the same period.
Core inflation—a closely watched metric that strips out volatile food and fuel costs—rose 2.5% annually, aligning precisely with market predictions.
Month-to-month data showed housing costs advancing 0.2% from December, with food prices matching that increase. Energy expenses, however, tumbled 1.5% during the same comparison period.
The consumer price index had remained elevated at 2.7% for both November and December, following a 3% reading in September.
The figure represents a notable decrease from December's 2.7% reading and undercut economists' consensus forecast of 2.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Monthly price growth also moderated, registering 0.2% in January compared to the prior month's 0.3% increase—another result that came in below analyst expectations.
Energy costs declined marginally by 0.1% year-over-year, while food expenses climbed 2.9% during the same period.
Core inflation—a closely watched metric that strips out volatile food and fuel costs—rose 2.5% annually, aligning precisely with market predictions.
Month-to-month data showed housing costs advancing 0.2% from December, with food prices matching that increase. Energy expenses, however, tumbled 1.5% during the same comparison period.
The consumer price index had remained elevated at 2.7% for both November and December, following a 3% reading in September.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment