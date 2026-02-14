Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. Inflation Falls Below Market Estimates

U.S. Inflation Falls Below Market Estimates


2026-02-14 03:42:47
(MENAFN) America's inflation rate fell to 2.4% in January, marking a sharper-than-anticipated decline that surpassed Wall Street projections, federal data revealed Friday.

The figure represents a notable decrease from December's 2.7% reading and undercut economists' consensus forecast of 2.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Monthly price growth also moderated, registering 0.2% in January compared to the prior month's 0.3% increase—another result that came in below analyst expectations.

Energy costs declined marginally by 0.1% year-over-year, while food expenses climbed 2.9% during the same period.

Core inflation—a closely watched metric that strips out volatile food and fuel costs—rose 2.5% annually, aligning precisely with market predictions.

Month-to-month data showed housing costs advancing 0.2% from December, with food prices matching that increase. Energy expenses, however, tumbled 1.5% during the same comparison period.

The consumer price index had remained elevated at 2.7% for both November and December, following a 3% reading in September.

MENAFN14022026000045017169ID1110740639



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search