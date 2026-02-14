403
Turkish BIST 100 Index Closes Friday with Zero Gains
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary equity gauge finished Friday's trading session locked at 14,180.69 points, registering zero movement from the prior day's close.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index opened at 14,158.97 points and concluded the day with no gains or losses relative to Thursday's final level.
Intraday volatility saw the benchmark oscillate between a floor of 14,109.21 points and a ceiling of 14,320.87 points during the session.
The combined market capitalization of BIST 100 constituents stood at approximately 14 trillion Turkish liras ($321.7 billion), while daily transaction volume reached 223 billion liras ($5.1 billion).
Market breadth favored gainers, with 63 index components advancing and 35 declining compared to the previous close.
Commodity and currency markets showed the following snapshot as of 6:45 pm local time (1545GMT): Gold traded at $5,008.60 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was priced at $67.2 per barrel.
Exchange rates positioned the US dollar at 43.7395 liras, the euro at 51.8830 liras, and the British pound at 59.6050 liras.
