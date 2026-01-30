Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha Confirms He Will Bat No. 3 In T20 WC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) As Pakistan provided hints to a new-look top six during the first T20I against Australia, captain Salman Ali Agha has confirmed he will bat at No. 3 for the side during the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Ali Agha has predominantly batted later in Pakistan's top six across his T20I career but most recently has taken it upon himself to move up to the crucial No. 3 position in order to provide a more attacking option for his side.

The right-hander appeared in good touch at first drop against Australia in the opening T20I of their three-match series in Lahore on Thursday when contributing a quickfire innings of 39 as Pakistan recorded an impressive 22-run triumph just days out from the start of the T20 World Cup.

"Yes, I'll be batting at No. 3 (in the future). We expect to face a lot of spin, and I believe I can dominate spin during the Powerplay. That's why I moved up, and that is where I'll stay," Ali Agha was quoted by ICC.

Ali Agha's promotion up the order means Babar Azam will most likely also face a new role, with the former Pakistan skipper managing 24 runs from 20 deliveries against the Aussies after coming into bat at No. 4.

Pakistan successfully defended their 168-run total in the first of the three T20Is against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday evening.

In reply, the Aussies lost six wickets to spin in reply as their run chase fell 22 runs short of the target.

Speaking about the game, Ali Agha said, "We started well with the bat but couldn't finish the way we wanted. It became challenging after the first 10 overs as the ball stopped coming onto the bat, but I think we were outstanding with the ball.

"To be honest, I felt 170 was enough. Given how we were placed after 10 overs, we probably could have scored 15 more, but I knew 170 would be plenty on this pitch because our spin bowling is outstanding."

The second and third matches of the series will be played on Saturday and Sunday.