NASA Preps Artemis II Fueling Tests

Teams at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida continue to prepare the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, Orion spacecraft, and ground infrastructure for the Artemis II test flight, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Engineers remain on schedule-or even ahead of it-as they complete planned activities on the launch pad. In the coming days, they are set to conduct a wet dress rehearsal, a full prelaunch test that could take place as early as Saturday, January 31.

This rehearsal is a crucial step in the mission preparation. During the test, teams will load the rocket with more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic propellant, perform a launch countdown, and practice safely unloading fuel-all without astronauts onboard.

During several“runs” of the rehearsal, the team will test their ability to pause, resume, and recycle the countdown during the final 10 minutes, known as the terminal countdown phase.

The wet dress rehearsal is scheduled to simulate a launch at 9:00 p.m. EST, though it could continue until 1:00 a.m. if necessary.

The first run begins approximately 49 hours before the planned launch, with teams taking their stations and counting down to T-minus 1 minute 30 seconds, followed by a planned three-minute hold. The countdown then resumes to T-minus 33 seconds, at which point the rocket's automatic launch sequencer would take over.

The countdown is then recycled back to T-minus 10 minutes, paused again, and resumed down to T-minus 30 seconds as part of a second run of the rehearsal.

If issues are discovered during the wet dress rehearsal, NASA may temporarily roll back the SLS and Orion to the Vehicle Assembly Building for additional work before launch.

Over the weekend, teams successfully serviced the SLS boosters, including loading hydrazine into the aft skirts of the boosters.

Preparation of Orion for flight continues, with technicians stowing equipment inside the spacecraft and performing planned pyrotechnic work on the launch abort system. Teams also completed checkouts of the core stage's four RS-25 engines and pressurized a tank in Orion's propulsion system, called the composite overwrapped pressure vessel.

With cold weather sweeping across the country and below-normal temperatures expected in Florida on Tuesday, January 27, technicians are taking extra steps to ensure environmental control systems maintain proper conditions for both Orion and SLS hardware.

Engineers and scientists are also addressing issues identified during mission preparation. During an evaluation of the emergency egress system, the baskets used to transport crew and pad personnel from the mobile launcher stopped short of the terminus inside the pad perimeter. Technicians have since adjusted the brakes to ensure the baskets can descend fully.

In the coming days, additional samples of Orion's potable water system will be collected to ensure the crew's water is safe to drink. Initial tests showed higher than expected levels of total organic carbon.

The crew remains in quarantine in Houston, which they entered on January 23, as they prepare for the mission.

Artemis II will be the first NASA crewed mission following the fully uncrewed Artemis I flight. Astronauts will not only test the spacecraft but also check new life support and communications systems during a journey around the Moon-an essential step toward Artemis III, which will return humans to the lunar surface.