Sweden Bans Phones In Schools

The Swedish government is set to introduce a nationwide ban on mobile phones in primary schools, starting with the fall semester, Azernews reports.

Under the new rules, students will hand over their phones at the start of the school day and receive them back after classes. The ban also extends to after-school programs and open extracurricular activities, although exceptions may be made for educational purposes or special circumstances.

Officials say the nationwide ban is necessary to create a calm and focused learning environment and reduce distractions for all students, regardless of which school they attend. According to the Ministry of Education, students should be able to concentrate on their studies during class and use recess to socialize with friends, play sports, or read a book.

The legislation is scheduled to take effect on August 1. Authorities note that while most schools already have partial restrictions in place, a nationwide policy will standardize the approach and reinforce it at the legislative level.

Education Minister Simone Mohamsson emphasized that the mobile phone ban could help shift the culture around screen use and encourage children and parents to reduce daily screen time. Research shows that Swedish teenagers spend almost seven hours a day on screens outside of school, raising concerns about the potential impact on learning, mental health, and overall well-being.

Sweden isn't the only country exploring such measures-France introduced a similar nationwide mobile phone ban for primary schools in 2018. Early reports suggest that limiting phone use can improve classroom behavior, social interaction, and even sleep quality among students. Swedish authorities hope to see similar benefits as they roll out this policy.