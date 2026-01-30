From Failure To Filler: Why US Navy Can't Quit Its Flawed LCS

MENAFN - Asia Times) Facing a shrinking fleet and a widening naval gap with China, USNI reported this month that the US Navy is giving its troubled Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) a second look-not as a triumph of design, but as a stopgap born of strategic necessity.

The US Navy has decided to retain seven vessels previously slated for decommissioning, senior service officials said, amid growing operational demands and evolving mission needs.

Speaking at the Surface Navy Association conference in Arlington, Virginia, officials said the US Navy would keep five Freedom-class and two Independence-class ships, bringing the total LCS fleet to 28 small surface combatants.

Acting LCS program manager Jay Iungerich said there were currently no signals from senior leadership to proceed with further early retirements, reflecting a broader shift in US Navy priorities.

The decision comes as Independence-class LCS deployed to Bahrain have begun performing mine countermeasures (MCM) missions in the US 5th Fleet, replacing aging Avenger-class mine warfare ships that are now being dismantled after decades of service.

Vice Admiral Brendan McLane, commander of Naval Surface Forces, said the US Navy was encouraged by the performance of three LCS conducting those missions, following years of delays in fielding the complex MCM package.

Beyond mine warfare, the US Navy is retaining the LCS ships to support surface strike roles, weapons testing and experimentation with unmanned and autonomous systems, using their large mission bays as testbeds for drones, missile launchers and new concepts of operations.

Officials said the move reflects an effort to extract greater operational value from a once-controversial program as the US Navy adapts to new threats and force structure gaps.

The decision to retain the LCS may indicate US efforts to deploy a low-end general-purpose combatant and halt a short-term fleet decline. But the LCS was conceived for a very different strategic era.